The Seattle Seahawks are headed to the Super Bowl. The NFC Championship game was an incredible contest between the two best teams in the NFC this season. With Tom Brady calling the game, fans witnessed the Seahawks survive against the quarterback who could very well be the MVP of the 2025-26 season.

The Seahawks offense is coached by Klint Kubiak. Kubiak has done a phenomenal job turning Sam Darnold into a star player and Jaxon Smith-Njigba into a top-3 receiver in the game. Kubiak has had to wait to get involved in head coaching interviews; however, the rising coach will likely be a top candidate for the remaining teams that are looking for a new head coach. The Las Vegas Raiders are one of those teams.

Here is what Brady was saying about Kubiak during the broadcast. Brady, of course, is not allowed to speak on anything Raiders while on the air.

“Such a great play call by Klint Kubiak as well. He understands that now, for the first time, the Rams’ D-line is like, let’s be super aggressive and try to make a big stop. Next thing you know, they take advantage of the overaggressiveness and the rush, and they lose coming out of the backfield. Good design. You saw it with Klint Kubiak putting Jaxson Smith-Nijigba in the backfield. Great throw by Darnold, and great job by Kubiak dialing that up,” Brady said.

“Kubiak designed some great plays, getting his guys open. And then Darnold just executing everything,” Brady said.

Courtesy of the SI article, Raiders general manager John Spytek spoke about his relationship with Brady and involving him in the next HC search.

“I talk to him a lot. He's aware of what we're doing. I don't bore him with the mundane transactions or all that, but any big decision, I've talked to him about. Any vision, I've talked to him about. He's a great resource for me. He's a great partner in this for me. I would be not doing a good job and be a fool if I didn't talk to him. He's been supportive of me. He can't be here every day right now, but I promise you I talk to him a lot, and he and I are on the same page,” Spytek said.