The Las Vegas Raiders are not having the best start to the season, and because of their play on offense. Even with some of the new additions from the offseason, the consistency has not been there, specifically in the passing game. Brock Bowers has missed the past few games with an injury, which has led others to step up.

One of those players is Jakobi Meyers, but he has not seen much production this season. Before the season, Meyers requested a trade because he wanted to negotiate a new contract. Trade rumors have come back up surrounding Meyers, and the Raiders have a strategy surrounding the receiver, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

“Teams I've spoken to believe the Raiders are open to trading wide receiver Jakobi Meyers but are not actively trying to move him. The sense is the Raiders would prefer to play out the season before making major determinations about the roster. But Meyers requested a trade in the preseason, so a potential deal feels at least on the table,” Fowler wrote.

There are several teams that could use Meyers' services, and they know what he can do when he gets the ball. After Meyers made the trade request and it wasn't granted, it looked like he put it behind him and focused on what was right in front of him.

“I just like being on the field with my guys. That's really my happy place,” Meyers said after their Week 1 win. “Whenever I'm on the field I'm going to perform to the best of my abilities. It was just fun being with the guys. I love my boys, it was a great game with them today.”

It's not certain if Meyers still wants to be traded, but if the Raiders don't turn things around, there's a chance the trade rumors will continue to grow.