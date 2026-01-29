The Arizona Cardinals’ head coaching search has taken a notable turn, with the Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak emerging as a central figure in the final stages of the process. After initial momentum appeared to favor Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, Arizona unexpectedly walked away without a deal, reopening the race and intensifying scrutiny around the Cardinals’ next move.

That pivot has brought renewed focus to Kubiak, who is now expected to meet in person with both Arizona and the Las Vegas Raiders this weekend. ESPN's Peter Schrager was first to outline the timing and logistics, explaining how the meetings came together while the Seahawks prepare for Super Bowl LX.

“Both LV & Arizona have the opportunity to meet w/ Klint Kubiak again before the SB. That timing is typically mutually agreed upon by team, candidate, and in this case — the Seahawks. The expectation is that both LV and Arizona will take that opportunity to do so this weekend.” Schrager posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Schrager’s report was quickly reinforced by fellow ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, who added clarity on when and where the interviews are expected to take place, along with league-wide perception of Kubiak’s standing.

“Expecting these interviews to happen Saturday in Seattle. Belief among some in league is Kubiak is the lead candidate in both places.” Fowler posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Article Continues Below

Arizona’s interest comes after an exhaustive search led by general manager Monti Ossenfort and owner Michael Bidwill, who have reportedly interviewed many candidates already. With only the Cardinals and Raiders still lacking a head coach, both franchises appear eager to use the narrow Super Bowl window to gain clarity before final decisions are made.

Kubiak’s appeal is rooted in substance rather than speculation. Unlike some candidates, he calls plays in Seattle and has overseen one of the league’s most productive offenses, while also revitalizing Sam Darnold’s career. Seattle’s success has been fueled by elite talent, including All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and a balanced rushing attack featuring Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.

For Arizona, the hope is that Kubiak’s offensive vision could elevate a young core built around Kyler Murray, Trey McBride, Marvin Harrison Jr., and Michael Wilson. With competition from the Raiders and a tight timeline before the Super Bowl on February 8, the Cardinals may need to move decisively.

If these interviews confirm league expectations, the next few days could determine whether Arizona or Las Vegas secures one of the most sought-after coaching candidates of this cycle.