The Las Vegas Raiders are still on the hunt for their next head coach. Las Vegas fired veteran Pete Carroll after one disastrous season leading the team. Now the Raiders are considering their options, including one former head coach who is widely sought after around the NFL.

The Raiders completed a second interview with former Giants head coach Brian Daboll for their head coaching vacancy on Tuesday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But Las Vegas is not the only team interested in Daboll.

News broke on Tuesday that the Titans had agreed to hire Brian Daboll as their next offensive coordinator. That move would put Daboll into a key role with former Jets head coach Robert Saleh with the Titans.

However, that agreement with Tennessee is contingent upon him not landing a head coaching job in Las Vegas, per Schefter.

The Athletic's Dianna Russini succinctly explained the situation on social media following the flurry of Daboll updates.

“The Las Vegas Raiders have not yet decided on their next head coach,” Russini wrote. “As a result, Brian Daboll has not made a decision regarding the OC position with the Tennessee Titans, according to multiple league sources. If he doesn’t get Las Vegas, he’s expected to land with the Titans.”

Article Continues Below

Daboll essentially has all of his bases covered. If the Raiders want to hire him as their next head coach, he is free to accept that role. But if they turn him down, he can go to his backup option with the Titans.

Las Vegas also has two other candidates who seem to be strong candidates for their head coaching vacancy.

The Raiders have completed two interviews with Broncos pass game coordinator/QBs coach Davis Webb. The former NFL quarterback was expected to speak with Buffalo about their head coaching position. But the Bills promoted Joe Brady on Tuesday, which takes that job off the table.

There's also Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who is rumored to be a contender as well.

It will be interesting to see who the Raiders eventually hire. If Las Vegas does not make a hire before the Super Bowl, it could suggest that they are waiting on Kubiak.

Hopefully Raiders fans don't have to wait too long to get their answer, one way or another.