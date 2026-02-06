With the Las Vegas Raiders about to enter the 2026 offseason after the Super Bowl on Sunday, there is a bevy of rumors that surround star Maxx Crosby. As speculation about a Raiders trade involving Crosby will be ongoing, he would speak about the status of his relationship with the franchise and how he's been at the forefront of trade rumors.

Crosby would speak with Colin Cowherd on “The Herd” and was asked about the state of his connection with Las Vegas, saying his perspective has changed regarding his role within the team. While he's been outspoken about other aspects, he's more focused on controlling what he can.

“For me, in the past, I've learned being too vocal and too involved with trying to make, ‘I want this coach, or I want this,' like, I've learned my lessons, and I've learned from that,” Crosby said. “And like, that's not my job. My job is to be the best player I can possibly be, be that guy in the locker room every single day, the leader. That's who I am to my core….So that's what my importance is.”

"I try not to address certain things because no matter what someone is going to pick it apart… I'll let people do their talking, all I'm about is my actions."@colincowherd talks with @Raiders DE @CrosbyMaxx about where he stands with the organization pic.twitter.com/OHF0JnMMDj — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) February 6, 2026

Raiders' Maxx Crosby on what has been “news” to him

Article Continues Below

With the Raiders likely to feature Fernando Mendoza after the team takes him as the No. 1 overall pick, Crosby has been an impactful player for the team since 2019. He would also speak about how the “noise” around him is “news” to himself.

“So now that I'd be quiet, now, now that I'm quiet, now I got random people making big statements for me,” Crosby said. “I just sit back and laugh, because I know my truth, and when I go to bed at night, I have a smile on my face because I don't have to explain nothing to nobody. I've said it over and over again. I'm getting healthy. I'm in the building every single day.”

“So all the noise, it's news to me sometimes,” Crosby continued.

At any rate, it remains to be seen what Crosby's future looks like with Las Vegas, as the offseason will be commencing soon.