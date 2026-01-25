Half the teams searching for a new head coach in the 2026 NFL offseason have already found solutions, but the Las Vegas Raiders are still seeking their Pete Carroll replacement. The latest development suggests they are focusing their search on Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.

Kubiak had a “strong interview” with the team that made him the “prime candidate” for the job, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported. The Raiders are also interested in several other hot names on the market, including Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“Raiders' coaching search should come into focus after Sunday,” Fowler tweeted. “Multiple league sources consider Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak a prime candidate after a strong first interview. Broncos pass-game coordinator Davis Webb is often mentioned in league circles as a viable option, too. Several assistants still playing — Rams' Mike LaFleur, Chris Shula, Nate Scheelhaase; Broncos' Vance Joseph — interviewed virtually with the club.”

Kubiak has been a popular name on the head coaching carousel for a few years and would be a solid addition to a Raiders team that struggled offensively in 2025. Fans just might find it difficult to watch the team hire another Seahawks coach after the Carroll disaster.

Of the names Fowler mentioned, Joseph is the only one with head coaching experience. Joseph was the Broncos' head coach in 2017 and 2018, during which he went 11-21 before being fired.

Each name Fowler listed is still coaching in the playoffs, meaning the Raiders' official hire might not come for another couple of weeks. Las Vegas appears to be favoring offensive-minded coaches to get the most out of its young, talented offensive roster, which Carroll and Chip Kelly failed to do in 2025.