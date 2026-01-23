The Baltimore Ravens officially announced that Jesse Minter will be the new head coach to replace John Harbaugh. However, before accepting the job in Baltimore, rumors speculate that the Las Vegas Raiders did everything possible, but failed, to hire Minter instead.

Reports indicate that the Raiders franchise was aggressive in its talks with the 42-year-old coaching candidate. However, the Ravens found out about and decided to swoop in and make Minter an official offer, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.

“Just to double down on this: it does sound like the Raiders made a very strong push to get Jesse Minter over the last 24 hours, and the Ravens recognized that. That’s how the timeline sped up today, sources say.”

The Raiders were one of the first teams to request an interview with Minter after firing Pete Carroll as head coach. He appeared to be a top candidate from the beginning. After missing out on yet another candidate, Las Vegas will have to go back to the drawing board and find its next head coach elsewhere.

For now, it remains unclear who will be the head coach for the Raiders. The club is set for a busy offseason regardless, as the organization must find a way to improve upon its 3-14 record. Las Vegas owns the No. 1 pick overall for the 2026 NFL Draft. Additionally, they are projected to have between $89 million and $96 million in cap space. So, we should see plenty of new faces on the team next season.

We should know who the Raiders bring in as head coach in the coming days or weeks. Las Vegas is one of five teams still searching for a new leader.