Not unlike the New York Giants, the Las Vegas Raiders are exploring all their quarterback options ahead of free agency after missing out on a potential Matthew Stafford trade. While the answer will most likely come during the 2025 NFL free agency period, the team is not ruling out a potential trade for an established starter.

With less than one week until the 2025 NFL free agency window officially opens, the Raiders are examining all their potential options, per Dianna Russini of The Athletic. The focus remains on the available free agents and the upcoming draft, but it also includes any potential deal.

“The Las Vegas Raiders are exploring veteran quarterback options on the free agent and trade market, per sources,” Russini tweeted. “That includes the possibility of trading for a current starting QB.”

Russini did not name any potential targets beyond noting Las Vegas' interest in adding a veteran. Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins, Derek Carr and Geno Smith headline the top potential options, as all are also candidates to be released. Smith, in particular, played for head coach Pete Carroll with the Seattle Seahawks.

In their pursuit of Stafford, the Raiders were reportedly not willing to offer high-value draft picks to the Los Angeles Rams. As they continue to get more desperate, it remains to be seen if that principle remains true.

Raiders continue quarterback search in draft and free agency

The Raiders began their offseason quarterback fiasco by informing Desmond Ridder they would let him walk in free agency. That leaves Gardner Minshew II and Aidan O'Connell as the returning members of Las Vegas' uninspiring quarterback room that was arguably the league's worst in 2024.

With the No. 6 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Raiders would love to take a rookie gamble with their first-round pick. The main issue is availability, as both Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are expected to be gone by the time of their selection. Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart continues to rise up draft boards but is still not projected to go in the top 10. Barring a trade, Las Vegas might be forced to leave Green Bay without a viable solution to its biggest issue.

Ahead of his first season with the Raiders, Carroll has only worked with five different starting quarterbacks in his 15-year NFL head coaching career. Most of that was spent with Russell Wilson, who is currently a free agent and a potential option. A Carroll-Wilson reunion in Las Vegas became increasingly more likely once Stafford renegotiated his deal to remain with the Rams.