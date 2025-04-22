With all of the speculation around the NFL Draft, the Las Vegas Raiders have been a sneaky name to land Shedeur Sanders. Despite them signing Geno Smith in the offseason, if the chance presents itself, they might make a move.

ESPN NFL Draft insider Ben Solak explained why Las Vegas is a team to watch throughout this process.

“The team to watch is the Raiders,” Solak explained. “Geno Smith's recently signed contract extension is extremely front-loaded — after the 2025 season, he will hit their cap for only $26.5 million if he's retained in 2026, and he would represent only $18.5 million in dead cap space if released. All of his 2027 money is unguaranteed.

“He got a two-year deal that can easily become a one-year deal if, say, a rookie quarterback outplays him in 2025. Las Vegas needs plenty of defensive help in this draft, but the offense is further along than people realize and could support a young quarterback. Sanders' existing relationship with Tom Brady, who is a minority owner of the team, should not be underestimated as a factor.”

The Raiders could land Shedeur Sanders

Over the past few weeks, Sanders's draft stock has dropped. Besides certain throwing mechanics, there's no clear reason why. However, Sanders presents a plethora of consistent talent.

His accuracy is a major talent, as well as his elusiveness. He doesn't have the athleticism of a Cam Ward or even Jalen Milroe. Regardless of that, the Colorado football star will make the right play.

There have even been instances of him telling his coach to look at the tapes, about an interception. To Sanders's credit, he was right.

It was either a rushed throw, a missed route, or something out of the ordinary.

His football acumen shouldn't be questioned, as he elevated the Buffaloes out of mediocrity into being a legitimate program.

At the end of the day, the countdown to the NFL Draft gets closer and closer. Anything can happen to Sanders, and where he will end up.

However, if the Raiders can snag him at any opportunity, they will take that chance.