The Las Vegas Raiders have already gotten a lot better this offseason. Las Vegas signed Pete Carroll as their next head coach and promptly traded for QB Geno Smith from the Seahawks. Now the Raiders are ready to get even better during the 2025 NFL Draft. Las Vegas is set to kick the tires on one of the draft's best quarterbacks.

The Raiders have scheduled a visit with Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders early next week, per NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

Las Vegas holds the sixth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. They have reportedly been doing their homework on quarterbacks and have invited other prospects to come into their building before the draft.

This is slightly surprising news consider the Raiders signed QB Geno Smith to a two-year, $85.5 million extension on Thursday. The extension gave Smith roughly $43 million per season, cementing him as the team's starting quarterback.

Sanders is viewed by many analysts as the second best quarterback in this year's class. Cam Ward is the consensus top quarterback, but he is expected to be the first overall pick to the Titans.

Sanders could certainly be drafted by the Browns or Giants, but if he is not he could slide down to the Raiders.

Now the question becomes: should the Raiders consider drafting Shedeur Sanders in the first round?

In theory, there is nothing wrong with the Raiders doubling down on quarterbacks this offseason. In fact, it would be the same as Atlanta drafting Michael Penix Jr. last offseason.

That said, it does seem like a foolish move for Las Vegas in the short term. Geno Smith should enter training camp as the unquestioned starter. If Smith is destined to start in 2024, what value is there to adding a quarterback like Sanders?

The only reason why the Raiders should consider Sanders is if they're convinced he is their next franchise quarterback. If they are not convinced, there's little reason in taking that gamble.

The Raiders also have plenty of work to do upgrading the roster outside of the quarterback position. This is a necessary part of their rebuild and cannot be ignored simply to load up on quarterbacks.

Many NFL draft analysts have paired the Raiders with the sensational running back Ashton Jeanty.

Jeanty could immediately make the Raiders better on offense. He could become a cornerstone of the franchise for the rest of the decade.

Jeanty, or a playmaker at a different position, is Las Vegas' best bet in the 2025 NFL Draft.