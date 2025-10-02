Los Angeles Chargers’ left tackle Joe Alt is on the mend after a sprained right ankle, leaving his status for Week 5 against the Washington Commanders hanging by a thread. Head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed on Wednesday that Alt is unlikely to play, though the team has not yet decided whether to place him on injured reserve, which would keep him off the field for at least four weeks.

The 22-year-old sustained the injury in the first half of Los Angeles' 21-18 Week 4 loss against the New York Giants, where the team was already without two starting tackles. With Alt and Rashawn Slater (who suffered a season-ending torn patella tendon during training camp) both unavailable, the Chargers allowed 13 hits on quarterback Justin Herbert.

Nonetheless, Alt is approaching his recovery with a methodical, day-by-day mindset.

“I’m just going to attack every day,” he said. “We’re going to take it day by day,” per Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Alt, who is still in a walking boot, even boosted morale for his teammates by buying Five Guys for the offensive line room after practice, showing leadership off the field while out of action.

Article Continues Below

In Alt’s absence, Los Angeles could start backup left tackle Austin Deculus, who the team listed on the depth chart and who replaced Alt during the New York game. Other options include Jamaree Salyer, who has prior starting experience at left tackle during his rookie season. The team has also added reinforcements, signing offensive tackles Foster Sarell and Bobby Hart to the active roster and practice squad, respectively, to provide additional depth.

The Chargers released their first injury report of Week 5, confirming Alt as a non-participant. Other players on limited or precautionary status included wide receiver Keenan Allen, return man Derius Davis, right guard Mekhi Becton (concussion), tight end Will Dissly, safety Derwin James (glute), and cornerback Tarheeb Still (ankle). Backup center Andre James fully participated despite a neck injury.

Alt has played his cards right to reach the NFL stage. Born February 28, 2003, in North Oaks, Minnesota, he is the son of former Kansas City Chiefs player John Alt and the younger brother of professional ice hockey player Mark Alt. He attended Totino-Grace High School in Fridley, Minnesota, before committing to Notre Dame, where he reaped commendation twice as an All-American and was a finalist for the 2023 Outland Trophy.

Drafted fifth overall by Los Angeles in the 2024 NFL Draft, Alt signed a four-year rookie contract worth $33.2 million, including a $20.9 million signing bonus. He started 16 games as a rookie and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team, missing only Week 4.