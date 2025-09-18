The Los Angeles Chargers have had a strong start to the 2025 NFL season, currently sitting at 2-0 after Monday night's easy road win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The Chargers now stand alone in first place in the vaunted AFC West division and have already beat two teams whom many people project to make the playoffs this year.

Unfortunately, the Chargers did not make it through Monday night's game unscathed, as cornerback Elijah Molden was unable to participate due to a hamstring injury.

Recently, NFL insider Jordan Schultz provided the latest update on Molden's projected recovery timetable.

“Sources: #Chargers standout S Elijah Molden has been dealing with a hamstring injury, but he’s not expected to miss extended time,” reported Schultz on X, formerly Twitter. “Molden didn’t play Monday night and could miss one more game at most, a source said.”

Molden is one of several important pieces on a Chargers defense that has been impressive to start this season, especially in Monday night's game vs Las Vegas, in which they picked off Geno Smith on multiple occasions, including one on the very first play from scrimmage.

A hot start for the Chargers

Coming into this season, the Los Angeles Chargers were projected by many to be a comfortable playoff team following their appearance in the Wild Card round a year ago under head coach Jim Harbaugh, where they lost to the Houston Texans in blowout fashion.

However, few could have foreseen a start this excellent for the Chargers in 2025, having already beaten two solid opponents in the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Vegas Raiders en route to their 2-0 record.

Justin Herbert has been on a heater to start this season, particularly in the win over Kansas City, and the Chargers' defense remains as good as advertised, and figures to only get better as they get some key players back from injury. The team is hoping for good news on the Khalil Mack front after he was injured in Monday night's game.

In any case, up next for the Chargers is another divisional game, this time at home against the Denver Broncos on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 PM ET