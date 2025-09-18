The Los Angeles Chargers have a star at linebacker. Daiyan Henley is emerging as a force on the defensive end, showcasing elite tackling and ball-hawking skills. The Washington State product played very well against the Las Vegas Raiders this past Monday night. He did so while not feeling well, and the team has been labeling it the “flu game” all week.

Henley ended with 10 total tackles (seven solo), one sack, two tackles for loss, and one interception (which happened on the first play from scrimmage). Henley added two pass deflections and one QB hit. He was all over the field on Monday night, despite being sick. The 23-year-old was seen getting oxygen on the sidelines in between defensive drives.

This performance turned many heads, and defensive coordinator Jesse Minter had high praise for the linebacker.

“One of the most special performances I’ve been around,” Minter said on Thursday to the media. “He was going through it. … It was just one of those moments I was super proud of and one of those type games you don’t forget about.”

What Henley showcased on Monday night was the embodiment of this new Chargers defense. They fly to the ball on every play and use their stamina and aggression to make plays. The Bolts' defense was No. 1 all season long in 2024 by not allowing opposing offenses to score points. They led the league in opposing points per game at only 17.7 per game. There is a good chance the Bolts repeat that this season. Right now, they are third, allowing 15.0 points per game, behind only the Los Angeles Rams and Atlanta Falcons.

Henley is joined by Derwin James. James is one of the top safeties in the NFL, and the duo between him and Henley is going to wreak havoc on the league this season. The good news for the defense is that star edge rusher Khalil Mack's elbow injury is not season-ending. He will hopefully return at some point to help propel the defense even more.

The Chargers and Broncos meet on Sunday.