Wide receiver Keenan Allen was traded to the Chicago Bears last offseason but is now a free agent. He's publicly voiced interest in reuniting with the Los Angeles Chargers, and head coach Jim Harbaugh also said he's keen on bringing back the franchise legend.

Via Daniel Popper:

“Anything’s possible. That would be cool.”

While Harbaugh didn't coach Allen, he's undoubtedly aware of his abilities. The wideout was selected by the Chargers in 2013 out of the University of California. In 11 seasons with Los Angeles, Allen put up very solid numbers. He compiled 100+ receptions in five of those seasons and reeled in 108 catches for 1,243 yards and seven TDs in 2023 before departing in free agency.

The Chargers haven't made a ton of moves on the open market other than bringing back Mike Williams. While Ladd McConkey has emerged as Justin Herbert's top target, running it back with a player like Allen wouldn't be a terrible move by any means. He'd just have a different role. Perhaps LA is waiting until after the draft to explore an Allen reunion.

Williams recently posted an IG story with a picture alongside Allen with the caption “Run it back turbo,” and Allen reposted it. I mean, his numbers in a Chargers uniform speak for themselves. Sure, he's a little bit older now, but Allen is a reliable target who knows this offense inside and out.

LA could still certainly add another weapon for Herbert through the draft. But, they should seriously consider Allen as an option as well. If the head coach is interested in it, then it must remain a possibility.

The Chargers will be looking to bounce back in Harbaugh's second season after exiting in the Wild Card Round. Los Angeles finished the regular season with an 11-6 record, but optimism remains with such a wonderful HC at the helm.