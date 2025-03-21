Though the 2025 NFL Draft is still over a month away, the Los Angeles Chargers are deep in the weeds of scouting players, including one their head coach, Jim Harbaugh, knows very well: tight end Colston Loveland.

That's right, while Loveland famously played his college ball for Harbaugh, being recruited by the now-Chargers coach all the way back in 2020 as a four-star player, he is technically a new player to LA's brass, with GM Joe Hortiz and company eager to meet the top-2 TE to learn about his game and what he could bring to the organization.

Well, according to Alex Insdorf of the Bolts Breakdown, that meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, where the two sides can come together and see if Lovalnd would look good in a different shade of blue this fall.

Currently ranked the 19th-best prospect in NFL Mock Draft Database 2025 Consensus Big Board, Loveland is widely considered one of the two blue chip prospects at the tight end positon this spring, going head-to-head with fellow Big Ten prospect Tyler Warren of Penn State.

While Loveland isn't the cleanest fit in Los Angeles, as the Chargers do have Will Dissly on a three-year, $14 million contract, Loveland is clearly the better player both now and long-term and could be a fixture of a passing game that needs additional help alongside Ladd McConkey.

Jim Harbaugh compared Colston Loveland to Travis Kelce

So what, you may ask, does Harbaugh think of his former player? Well, back in September of 2023, the then-Michigan head coach compared Loveland to Travis Kelce, which is about as good a comp as a tight end can earn in the post-Gronk era.

“Colston Loveland, he's our version of Travis Kelce. He's that kind of superstar player,” Harbaugh said via Maize N Brew. “He's a football player. There's nothing better you can say about somebody or give them more of a compliment than to say they're a football player.”

Now granted, Harbaugh was probably referring to Loveland's impact on the Wolverines' offense as opposed to a physical comparison, as Tyler Warren looks closer to the Chiefs legend than the Michigan product. But even if that's the case, playing that sort of role in any offense, especially future national champions, is an incredible accomplishment all the same. Needless to say, if Loveland lands in LA, it's safe to assume he will fill a similar role with Harbaugh once more.