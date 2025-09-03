The Los Angeles Chargers are all set to debut one of their biggest offseason additions this Friday in São Paulo, Brazil, as head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that veteran running back Najee Harris will play in the season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Harris, who signed a one-year, $9.5 million deal with Los Angeles in March 2025 after four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, missed all of training camp due to an eye injury sustained in a July 4 fireworks mishap.

He spent the summer on the Non-Football Injury (NFI) list before being activated last week and ramping up in practice. On both Tuesday and Wednesday, Harris was listed as a full participant.

The 27-year-old back brings proven production to Los Angeles. Harris topped 1,000 rushing yards in each of his four NFL seasons with Pittsburgh, totaling 4,312 rushing yards, 1,149 receiving yards, and 34 touchdowns across 67 career games. In 2024, he logged 263 carries for 1,043 yards and six touchdowns, alongside 36 catches for 283 yards.

Harris’ availability will be the first opportunity to see how the Chargers’ revamped backfield will operate. The team paired Harris with 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton, adding a combination of veteran reliability and rookie upside to Harbaugh’s offense. Although Harris has only participated in six practices with Los Angeles so far, he has been steadily working into football shape and wearing a tinted visor to protect his recovering eye during public sessions.

For Najee Harris, this debut represents a reset after a durable and productive run with the Steelers. His rookie year in 2021 saw him lead all NFL running backs with 381 touches while posting 1,200 rushing yards, seven touchdowns, and zero fumbles. He earned Pro Bowl honors that season and was named to the PFWA All-Rookie Team.

The spotlight now turns to how Harris and rookie Hampton will split snaps. Harbaugh has not revealed how the rotation will unfold, leaving open the possibility of an evolving split. What’s certain is that Harris will be on the field when the Chargers take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Brazil, giving fans a first look at the Chargers' new-look rushing attack.