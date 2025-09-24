The Los Angeles Chargers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL to start the 2025 season. At 3-0, the Bolts have wins against three straight AFC West opponents: the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil, the Las Vegas Raiders, and last Sunday, a win over the Denver Broncos.

There has been a lot of raving about quarterback Justin Herbert, and rightfully so, although there is a quarterback-type player on the Chargers' defense who makes plays all over the field. His name is Derwin James Jr., and he is a two-time First Team All-Pro safety. Safety is the position that he is labeled, but he plays multiple positions. Derwin James rushes the QB as an edge rusher, can play in linebaker territory, all while playing man-to-man against a team's No. 1 slot receiver or tight end.

Against the Denver Broncos on Sunday in their 23-20 walk-off win, James finished with 12 tackles (10 solo), one sack, four tackles for loss, and one QB hit on Bo Nix. Here is what head coach Jim Harbaugh said on Wednesday about his star player. James won the AFC Defensive Player of the Week honor for his performance.

Article Continues Below

“I know I said he’s the best safety I’ve ever seen. I think I did him a disservice. He’s the best football player I’ve been around.”

That is high praise from one of the best coaches in sports. Harbaugh has elevated every single team he has been a part of, and there aren't many people on earth who love football as much as he does. Of course, there is bias involved with him and his star player, but if he is saying those words, then he must mean it.

James is a captain for the Bolts and will be until he retires. His ability to change games on defense is why the Chargers' defense has been playing at such a high level over the last two seasons. Opponents have a tough time reaching the endzone against this defense.