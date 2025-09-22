Through three weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers look like one of the best teams in the NFL. They have impressed in the regular season before, but this season the franchise is exuding a different aura. The Jim Harbaugh effect is definitely part of it, as the head coach gets more settled in during his second year with the squad, but LA's cornerstones are also performing at an elite level.

Harbaugh extolled quarterback Justin Herbert and safety Derwin James Jr. for the integral roles they both played in the Chargers' 23-20 win versus the visiting Denver Broncos. He likened their ability to lift the squad to victory to what some of the greatest NBA players of all-time have done.

“Football's such a team sport that would rarely happen, but it was the case in this game,” the 2023-24 national champion told reporters, per Ryan DePaul, a day after Los Angeles improved to 3-0 on the season.

“It would be like basketball, somebody willed their team to win, took the team on their back — Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant — that happens a lot, or more often than football. I've now seen it happen in football. Justin Herbert, that's why we won. Derwin James, that's why we won.”

Absolute sound bite gold from Jim Harbaugh. Who introduces us to a new tier system and goes into length talking about (mainly) Justin Herbert & Derwin James. Yes, he brings up Michael Jordan, LeBron James & Kobe Bryant while discussing his Quarterback. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Y3i7CbzLGf — Ryan DePaul (@RyanDePaul) September 22, 2025

Chargers' top guys save the day

Article Continues Below

Harbaugh's love for his players is well-documented, but that is an enormous amount of praise to bestow on two players. Though, it is hard to argue with him as far as this Week 3 triumph is concerned. These pair of former first-round draft picks came through in the clutch and boosted the Chargers to an exhilarating victory in front of the home crowd.

Herbert was magnificent in the fourth quarter, completing 12-of-15 passes for 123 yards and a game-tying touchdown — which came on an improbable 20-yard pass to Keenan Allen with a little over two and a half minutes remaining. He also did his part to position historically terrific kicker Cameron Dicker for the decisive 43-yard field goal as time expired. No. 10 continues to dazzle in the early goings of the 2025-26 campaign, brimming with confidence and poise.

The quarterback always draws most of the attention following a heroic finish, but James deserves his fair share of the spotlight as well. The All-Pro totaled 10 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and a sack in the team's win. He kept Denver's offense off balance at critical points, affording Herbert and company the time to get into a groove against a vaunted defense. The strong safety altered momentum, and his QB made sure to hold onto it.

One can understand why Jim Harbaugh was gushing about these two difference-makers. He went even further, making strong declarations that sound perfectly plausible right now.

“If they're ever talking about MVP consideration — Justin Herbert,” he said. “If they're talking about Defensive Player of the Year — Derwin James.” They can strengthen their respective award claims in a Week 4 matchup versus the fragile New York Giants (0-3).