Jim Harbaugh continues to roll in season openers as a head coach in the NFL. The Los Angeles Chargers' win over the Kansas City Chiefs was another example of his success in starting the season.

Harbaugh began his sixth season as a head coach, spending the first four with the San Francisco 49ers from 2011 to 2014. Coaching in college football with the Michigan Wolverines, he stayed there for nine seasons before returning to the pros to coach the Chargers in 2024.

The head coach kept having that knack in winning season openers as an NFL head coach, improving to 6-0 in Week 1 all-time. As a result, he tied for the most opening-game wins without a loss, per ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh is now 6-0 in Week 1 as an NFL head coach, tying him for the most opening-game wins without a loss all-time. pic.twitter.com/TnN6KjRwOZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

How Jim Harbaugh, Chargers played against Chiefs

It's an impressive record for Jim Harbaugh to have. He continues that momentum with the Chargers, looking to lead them to incredible success this season.

Beating the Chiefs, who has been in the last three Super Bowls, is a huge momentum-booster to the Chargers' playoff aspirations. They exchanged blows with their division rival all game, giving the fans in Brazil a game to remember.

Los Angeles was the more consistent squad, scoring in all four quarters. Justin Herbert had an excellent performance to begin the season, completing 25 passes out of 34 attempts for 318 yards and three touchdowns while making seven rushes for 32 yards on the ground.

Omarion Hampton led the run game with 15 rushes, gaining up to 48 yards for the night. From the receiving corps, Quentin Johnston stood out with five catches for 79 yards and two touchdowns while Keenan Allen had seven receptions for 68 yards and a score. Meanwhile, Ladd McConkey provided six catches and 74 yards.

The Chargers will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.