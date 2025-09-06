Chiefs fans had plenty to say after Chargers defensive tackle Teair Tart threw a punch at Kansas City star tight end Travis Kelce. The wild moment happened during the Chiefs’ first touchdown drive of the season, at the Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.

Patrick Mahomes, a fan-favorite in Brazil, scrambled near the goal line and hit the pylon to give Kansas City life. But fans weren’t talking about Mahomes’ play. Instead, the focus turned to Tart, who sparked outrage when cameras caught him swinging at Kelce. The Chiefs' tight end pushed Tart during the play, and he responded by dishing out a nasty open-handed right hook.

The Chiefs benefited from the flag, which gifted them 15 crucial yards. Still, that didn’t quiet the anger from Kansas City’s fan base. Many felt Tart should have been ejected immediately.

X quickly filled with heated reactions.

@LanceTHESPOKEN set the tone: “How is Tart not ejected???” Others piled on with frustration, confusion, and even jokes about Kelce’s famous off-field ties.

@awshuqs cracked, “Taylor writing a Teair Tart diss track as we speak,” referencing Taylor Swift’s ongoing relationship with Kelce.

Taylor writing a Teair Tart diss track as we speak pic.twitter.com/f2fYxkl2kr — corb (@awshuqs) September 6, 2025

@89_New_Romantic mocked the league’s disciplinary standards, posting, “Open hand hits are okay? Seriously? Tart…we see you.”

Observers also pointed to past ejections, bringing up inconsistencies.

Puka Nacua was ejected last season for a blow with a closed fist that probably had 25% the force of what Tart just did.pic.twitter.com/KcIDfu7bRm — Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) September 6, 2025

Others were quick to remind everyone that Mahomes also got tangled up. “Tart pushed Mahomes here too btw. Why has he not been ejected???” @Chiefs7183 added.

While the Chiefs used the penalty to finally find the end zone, frustration didn’t disappear. Many supporters felt the punch crossed a line that should never be tolerated. With Kelce being one of the faces of the NFL, fans expected the league to react swiftly.

The Defensive tackle was not ejected from the game because it was considered an ‘open-handed‘ hit. If Tart avoids further punishment, it could add fuel to an already simmering rivalry between Kansas City and Los Angeles.

For now, the Chiefs will take the touchdown and move forward. But for fans, Tart’s punch is the storyline that won’t fade anytime soon.