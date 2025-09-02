Hall of Fame quarterback and four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana sparked conversation this week with his list of quarterbacks he would choose to start a franchise. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Montana was asked by former coach Bruce Arians which three current passers he would select. His answer left out Patrick Mahomes, but included younger stars such as Justin Herbert of the Los Angeles Chargers.

Montana named Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills, Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, and the previously mentioned Herber. He explained that they are the kind of players he would want to build a team around today.

“I‘m thinking, I'm taking the guy in Buffalo, obviously Joe Burrow, another guy I like a lot. And believe it or not, I like the guy with the Chargers, Justin Herbert. I think they've just kind of, kind of gone by the wayside there… I just like the way those three guys are,” he said, according to The Pat McAfee Show.

The legendary quarterback also went beyond just three names. He added that he likes what Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles brings to the field, pointing to his growth since entering the league and the success he has already had in leading his team to a Super Bowl.

“I also like the guy in [Philadelphia],” he said.

When Arians asked directly about Mahomes’ omission, Montana admitted he should have included him. He explained that age played a role in his decision, as Mahomes turns 30 this month, though he also acknowledged that quarterback longevity has improved under today’s rules protecting players. Montana said that if he had factored that in more, Mahomes would have been on his list.

“I think I would've if he was younger,” Montana said. “Although they're not getting hit as much today, so they'd probably play forever, so I should've added Patrick in there.”

Mahomes was not the only notable omission. Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens quarterback and two-time MVP before turning 30, was also left out of Montana’s picks. With Allen and Burrow approaching 29, and Herbert and Hurts at 27, his list clearly reflected that preference for youth.

Arians wrapped up the exchange by emphasizing that the NFL has exceptional depth at the position. Between established veterans and rising stars, the quarterback landscape remains one of the league’s greatest strengths. Montana’s comments, even without mentioning Mahomes at first, underscored the wide range of elite options across today’s NFL.