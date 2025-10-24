The Los Angeles Chargers were indeed all charged up against the Minnesota Vikings at a packed SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football” as they got off to a fantastic start.

The Chargers found the end zone in the first quarter after quarterback Justin Herbert connected with tight end Oronde Gadsden II for an eight-yard touchdown.

It was a foreshadowing of things to come. Early in the second frame, Los Angeles got on the board again after running back Kimani Vidal scored on a three-yard rush. Then, just seconds before the break, Herbert found Ladd McConkey for a 27-yard touchdown, sending the entire venue into a frenzy.

The Chargers took a comfortable lead at halftime, 21-3.

It was McConkey's third touchdown of the season, on pace to beat his total of seven in his rookie stint. He was drafted by the Chargers as the 34th overall pick last year.

With McConkey and Gadsden, who was drafted by the team in the fifth round in April, the youth movement is alive and well in Los Angeles. At 27 years old, Herbert's timeline is not too far off.

Herbert was clinical in the first half against the Vikings, going 14-of-18 for 191 yards and two touchdowns. He also had five carries for 51 yards.

The Chargers' defense also did its part, limiting the Vikings to just 93 yards on 24 plays, including only 10 yards on rushes. Minnesota committed five penalties.

Los Angeles, currently sitting on a 4-3 record, is looking to bounce back after bowing to the Indianapolis Colts, 38-24, in Week 7.