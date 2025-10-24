The Los Angeles Chargers hoped to return to the win column as they hosted the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium on “Thursday Night Football.”

The Chargers were coming off a loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 7, dropping them to 4-3. The Vikings also dropped their last assignment against the Philadelphia Eagles, falling to 3-3.

Los Angeles tight end Oronde Gadsden II started the scoring after catching an eight-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Justin Herbert.

Gadsden became the first Chargers rookie tight end to tally a receiving touchdown in back-to-back games since Hunter Henry in 2016, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim on X.

In another post, Rhim pointed out that the 22-year-old Gadsden has quickly become one of Herbert's favorite targets and that the Chargers haven't had a tight end who could catch as well as him in recent memory.

Los Angeles may have found a diamond in the rough in Gadsden after drafting him in the fifth round in April. He had a solid four-year career at Syracuse, setting a school record with 73 receptions in his final stint.

Football is in his blood, as his father, Oronde Gadsden, spent nine years in the NFL, winning a Super Bowl title with the Dallas Cowboys in 1996. He played as a wide receiver, which should explain why his son is also comfortable catching the ball.

The learning curve is high for the younger Gadsden, but this early in his career, he has shown that he can produce consistently for the Chargers.

As of writing, Los Angeles is leading Minnesota at halftime, 21-3.