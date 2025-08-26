The dating rumors of a budding romance between Justin Herbert and Madison Beer have been fueled after the singer was once again seen out and about with the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback.

TMZ shared photos of the two meeting up recently in Redondo Beach, California, on Sunday, August 24, 2025.. Herbert greeted the singer “with a smile and a warm hug” after getting to a friend's house.

They then entered the house together. Herbert and Beer came with a bottle of wine and some sweets for whatever function was going down.

The latest pictures of them come a week after they were initially spotted hanging out in Los Angeles. They were hanging out on the set of Beer's music video. According to TMZ's report, Beer introduced Herbert to some of the crew members.

Are the Chargers' Justin Herbert and Madison Beer dating?

Neither Herbert nor Beer has confirmed their relationship. However, the signs point towards them being in a relationship, or at the very least, seeing each other. If they make it official, they will become one of the highest-profile NFL couples, joining the likes of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce and Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld.

Fans will have to continue to monitor the situation. Perhaps they will make it official at some point soon. Either way, they are both booked and busy.

The Chargers are gearing up for their 2025 season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs. Herbert is heading into his sixth season in the league.

He led the Chargers to the playoffs for the second time in his career in 2024 under the new head coach Jim Harbaugh. Herbert did not have his usual eye-popping numbers, but he still threw 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns, and a career-low three interceptions.

However, the Chargers' 2024 campaign came to an abrupt stop in the playoffs. They met the Houston Texans in the Wild Card Round of the postseason. They lost by 20 points, and Herbert threw four interceptions in the game.

Meanwhile, Beer was filming a new music video. Her last album, Silence Between Songs, was released in September 2023. Beer's last single, “Make You Mine,” was released in February 2024. Perhaps something big is coming soon.