The Los Angeles Chargers had their playoff run cut short after taking a rough loss to the New England Patriots in the Wild Card Round. It was a particular rough game for Justin Herbert, who couldn't get much going on offense for the Chargers, as they only put up three points.

With this latest loss, Herbert is now 0-3 in the playoffs, and for a talented quarterback like himself, it's tough to see him not being able to get it done when the lights get brighter.

Nonetheless, there are still people around him that are not panicking, such as Bradley Bozeman, and he spoke about why he's confident Herbert will get a win in the playoff win.

“Because he’s the best fucking quarterback in the league. Flat out. That’s all I got to say about that. The guy’s special, and it sucks to not get him there because he’s that kind of caliber,” Bozeman said via Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

Article Continues Below

As for Herbert himself, he seemed unsure about his confidence to get over the playoff when asked after game, according to ESPN's Kris Rhim.

“I don't know. I haven't figured it out yet and it hasn't happened, so we'll have to reevaluate and see what happens,” Herbert said.

Herbert still has a lot of game left, and the chances of him getting a playoff win are pretty high, but he and the team will have to get better if he wants to get the job done with the Chargers.

There will definitely be some changes to the team during the offseason, as they try to put the best team together to get over the playoff hump. It's not certain if they start with the coaching staff or the actual roster, but both sides could use a change of scenery at some level.