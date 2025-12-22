As the Los Angeles Chargers are off to a 11-4 start to the season, it comes under another impressive year under head coach Jim Harbaugh, who looks to take the team to the next level. With the Chargers' huge win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, 34-17, veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen speaks about how Harbaugh has changed the team.

Los Angeles has stayed the course under Harbaugh despite a set of hurdles to jump through, like the many injuries on the offensive line and even quarterback Justin Herbert playing through surgery on his left hand. Still, it's Harbaugh's “aura” that has propelled the Chargers to their current success.

“He just has that aura, just that winning culture, he has that winning feel to him,” Allen said when talking to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated. “I think everybody just believes in it.”

It also helps when you have a talented quarterback in Herbert, who threw for 300 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Cowboys.

“Just how he runs the offense, [he’s] much more composed, much more confident,” Allen said. “He’s seeing things before they happen, and he’s making the right play over and over again.”

Allen is in the midst of his first season under the new Los Angeles regime after being cut when Harbaugh stepped in, played for the Chicago Bears for a year, then signed back. The veteran would say how the Chargers are great at “taking advantage of our opportunities.”

“It’s just us locking in, executing and taking advantage of our opportunities,” Allen said. “Trying not to leave anything short, trying to keep everything in front of us and making sure we take care of our part.”

Los Angeles looks for its fifth straight win next Saturday against the Houston Texans, looking to still win the AFC West as the Denver Broncos are 12-3.