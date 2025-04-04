After watching his former team, the Dallas Cowboys, make a trade for the New England Patriots' Week 17 hero Joe Milton III, Trey Lance has decided to take his talents back to the West Coast, signing a new contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Taking to social media to announce the deal, ESPN's Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke down the move, noting that Lance will be joining a very talented quarterbacks' room with a franchise player locked in at the top of the depth chart.

“ESPN sources: former Cowboys and 49ers QB Trey Lance reached agreement today on a one-year deal worth up to $6.2 million with the Los Angeles Chargers,” Schefter wrote. “Lance and Taylor Heinicke are now behind starting QB Justin Herbert.”

Famously drafted with the third overall pick by the San Francisco 49ers after John Lynch's squad traded up for the honor, Lance never really worked out in the Bay Area, with a series of injuries and the emergence of Brock Purdy rapidly causing him to fall out of favor as Kyle Shanahan's QB1. From there, Lance looked like he'd found a solid enough landing spot in Dallas, but in the end, it wasn't meant to be: even after Dak Prescott went down with a season-ending injury, Cooper Rush played the lion's share of the Cowboys' snaps under Mike McCarthy and the North Dakota State product remains very much a question mark heading into his fifth NFL season.

Is Los Angeles where Lance finally puts it all together? Will he blossom under head coach Jim Harbaugh and become the kind of high-upside, duel-threat quarterback fans expected coming out of college? Or will he be just as perplexing a prospect next spring, when he will likely hit free agency once more? While Lance could learn plenty by picking the brains of Harbaugh and company, considering Herbert and Heinicke are likely locked in as QB1 and QB2, actual on-field reps might be hard to come by.