Ladd McConkey's second season in the NFL had just wrapped up after the Los Angeles Chargers suffered a 16-3 loss at the hands of Drake Maye and the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round showdown on Sunday at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.

The Patriots game was a letdown performance overall for McConkey and Los Angeles' offense, which racked up just 207 total yards to 381 by New England. The 24-year-old McConkey wasn't able to make a significant impact, as he only had three receptions on four targets for 32 receiving yards, capping his 2025 campaign on a sour note.

With LA out of Super Bowl contention, McConkey now looks forward to working on his craft in the offseason, hoping that he'll have a strong bounce-back campaign in 2026.

“I want to be able to impact the game,” McConkey told reporters on Monday, via ESPN Chargers reporter Kris Rhim.

“I want to be able to make plays. I want to be able to get this offense going. I want the ball on my hands. I want to go make plays. And at times, we weren't able to make that happen,” added the former Georgia Bulldogs star wide receiver.

Selected by the Chargers in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, McConkey turned heads immediately in his rookie season, collecting 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 82 receptions and 112 targets in 16 games in 2024.

But instead of improving on those numbers in 2025, McConkey's form dropped, as he posted just 789 receiving yards on 66 receptions and 106 targets in 16 games, though, he was still able to find the end zone six times.