The Los Angeles Chargers are hoping for a big season in 2025 on the heels of their surprise appearance in the playoffs a season ago. Under head coach Jim Harbaugh, Los Angeles defied expectations and made it to the postseason, where they were eliminated by the Houston Texans in unceremonious fashion.

One of the big reasons why the Chargers performed above many pundits' projections was the play of rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who proved himself to be a hidden gem in the draft out of the University of Georgia, where he won two national championships.

Recently, McConkey got a shoutout from none other than the highest profile athlete in Los Angeles, Lakers star LeBron James, during a post highlight players to look out for this NFL season on TikTok (via DraftKings).

“Ladd McConkey, I think he's going to have a monster year,” said James.

It certainly wouldn't be a surprise to see a strong sophomore season out of McConkey, who was the Chargers' leading receiver last year as a rookie. Despite not being the biggest or strongest player on the field, McConkey used his speed and route-running ability to constantly create separation against defenses that will likely not underestimate him as much this season.

Still, Los Angeles' strength last year was in its defensive unit, which was among the top units in the NFL last year under Harbaugh's direction. If the offense can hold up its end of the bargain, the Chargers could be a real threat to not only make the playoffs again, but also potentially raise some chaos when they get there.

In any case, the Chargers are scheduled to kick off their 2025 season in a highly anticipated showdown against Patrick Mahomes and their AFC divisional rival Kansas City Chiefs. That game will take place in Brazil on September 5.