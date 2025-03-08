While many Los Angeles Chargers fans believed that Gus Edwards could get cut, that possibility became a reality on Friday evening. After just 11 games with the Chargers in 2024, Edwards was released and is set to join his third team in the upcoming free agency window, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Chargers have informed running back Gus Edwards that he will be released and become a free agent, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Edwards has been mostly a part of running back committees throughout his career, rarely taking over as the lead rusher.

Now, he was relatively productive in the time he played, finishing the 2024 season with 101 carries, 365 rushing yards, and four touchdowns.

Although he added value to their running back committee, the Chargers are releasing Edwards, setting him free to join his third team in six years.

Beginning with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Edwards spent five seasons with them before signing with the Chargers in 2024.

2024 was a bit of a lull, however, coming in as Edwards' least productive season of his entire career. But he could still make an impact on an NFL roster elsewhere.

With that, injuries could be a problem for the undrafted running back out of Rutgers and Miami (Fl.).

Edwards was placed on injured reserve heading into Week 5, missing four straight games for the Chargers in 2024. Then — to end the season — Edwards missed the last two games as a healthy scratch.

But — as a veteran running back — it likely wouldn't cost much for a team that needs a rotational running back to claim Edwards in free agency.

He isn't as glamorous as some of the other options, but he's rushed for over 700 yards in four of his six NFL seasons.

Edwards can add to a backfield, but he might not have the juice for a starting running back role.

He could be a nice pickup for a team that needs a player who could improve their rushing committee — or even add depth to the position.

But, with the Chargers potentially offloading money before a DK Metcalf trade, the Gus Edwards release was likely just to clear their books of some money for free agency.