As one of the top wideouts in the NFL, DK Metcalf's trade request unsurprisingly shook up the league. Predictably, several teams have already contacted the Seattle Seahawks, including the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers and Raiders are among the top teams interested in Metcalf, along with the Green Bay Packers, per Jordan Schultz.

“I talk about the Chargers being in on DK [Metcalf],” Schultz said on ‘The Dan Patrick Show.' “I've heard the Raiders, Packers, among many other clubs.”

On paper, Metcalf would fit in with either of the teams mentioned, each in need of a star wideout. The Chargers are the only of the three not desperately pursuing a top pass-catcher due to Ladd McConkey's promising rookie season. Yet, with McConkey working out of the slot, Los Angeles is still in need of a legitimate wideout threat for Justin Herbert to work with.

In addition to needing a bonafide No. 1 receiver, the Raiders would also be a logical landing spot for Metcalf, who has obvious ties to head coach Pete Carroll. The best years of his career all came under Carroll when the veteran coach was with the Seahawks.

Once the trade request was official, it was reported that the Seahawks desired a first-round pick in any potential deal. Schultz finds that prospect unlikely, particularly with the San Francisco 49ers just dealing Deebo Samuel for a fifth-round pick.

While the Seahawks might not get a first-round pick in return, they are in dire need of additional receiver support without Metcalf. A trade is not a foregone conclusion, but the two sides have long trended toward a mutual divorce. Once Metcalf is moved, Seattle will be left with just Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Noah Fant as the top returning pass-catchers after releasing Tyler Lockett.

DK Metcalf trade rumors continue to surge

With the Samuel trade officially setting the market into motion, all eyes are currently on the Seahawks and Metcalf. Virtually every receiver-needy team has been thrown into the conversation as Seattle continues to sit and take offers.

The New England Patriots emerged as a favorite to land him after they were thrown out as the team “everyone” sees him going to on ‘The Pat McAfee Show.' The Patriots currently have the best salary cap situation in the league and are aggressively exploring the receiver market to build around Drake Maye.

"Everybody in the league thinks that DK Metcalf is going to New England.. They have all the money and they need a weapon"@MoveTheSticks #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/h5vTzMVWeW — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

At 27, Metcalf is still in his athletic prime, which remains one of his most desirable attributes as arguably the most physical wideout in the league. While he is coming off a disappointing regression in 2024, many connected his reduced production to a lack of chemistry with Geno Smith. In his six seasons, Metcalf has never failed to reach 900 receiving yards and has three 1,000-yard campaigns to his name.