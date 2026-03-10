The Los Angeles Chargers lured in additional Miami Dolphins representation Monday after hiring Mike McDaniel. This time the former Dolphins head coach gets to reunite with one of his guards.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed on Monday who'll head to the Bolts on a $13 million contract.

“Former Dolphins OG Cole Strange reached agreement today on a two-year, $13 million deal with the Chargers, where he now will be reunited with his former head coach Mike McDaniel in Los Angeles,” Schefter posted on the social media website X, formerly Twitter.

Adding Strange becomes pivotal for head coach Jim Harbaugh too for multiple reasons.

How ex-Dolphins guard impacts needed Chargers area

The offensive line became a major weakness during the Bolts' playoff run.

Justin Herbert took an astonishing 54 sacks last season. Trey Lance planted to the ground six times, giving LAC 60 sacks allowed.

Hence why the trenches rise as a needed area to address. Strange coming over provides a pivotal first step.

He only allowed two sacks in 808 total snaps last season according to Pro Football Focus. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder can come in and protect Herbert moving forward.

He'll execute the zone read offense McDaniel is installing. Harbaugh is ditching the power philosophy that longtime assistant Greg Roman installed for McDaniel's more exotic approach.

Strange may not be the lone OL addition either. Recent mock drafts point to Georgia's Monroe Freeling landing at No. 22 to the Chargers. Freeling can boost the tackle room and form a tandem with Joe Alt if he lands in LA.