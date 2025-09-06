Mekhi Becton had an injury scare during the Los Angeles Chargers' season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs in Brazil on Friday night.

Becton begins the sixth season of his NFL career, his first with the Chargers. He spent last year with the Philadelphia Eagles as a full-time starter in the offensive line, helping them reach the mountaintop after beating the Chiefs in Super Bowl 59.

Wanting a significant contract, he signed with Los Angeles on a two-year deal worth $20 million. He proved his worth as a lineman during his time with the Eagles, something the Chargers believe will benefit them going into 2025.

However, he had an injury issue during the season opener. He has been dealing with an illness as he played through it and was going to come on the field for a field goal in the second quarter. However, head coach Jim Harbaugh thought otherwise, per reporter Alex Katson.

“Mekhi Becton was about to come on the field for that field goal but Jim Harbaugh pulled him off. either way seems like he should be back next drive,” Katson wrote.

How Mekhi Becton, Chargers played in first half against Chiefs

It seems that the Chargers are being cautious with Mekhi Becton throughout the matchup against the Chiefs. How they play him in the second half will be worth keeping track of.

In the meantime, Los Angeles has a 13-6 lead at halftime. Justin Herbert has had a solid performance so far, completing 12 passes out of 18 attempts for 171 yards and a touchdown.

Quentin Johnston scored the first touchdown of the team's season. It happened in the first quarter as he caught a five-yard pass from Herbert to get on the board.

Following their season opener against the Chiefs, the Chargers will prepare for their next matchup. They will remain on the road, facing the Las Vegas Raiders on Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. ET.