The Los Angeles Chargers are in need of a major bounce-back win. The Bolts take on a Miami Dolphins squad that is struggling, and there is no better time for an opportunity to get back in the win column.

The Chargers' injury report is lengthy. Half of the starting players are injured, with some of their best players out for the season. If the Chargers are going to see serious success this season, they will need their star players out there on the field.

The latest Chargers' injury report shows updates to a few players.

The biggest update is right guard Mekhi Becton being upgraded from limited to full on Thursday. Becton is the top lineman available for the Chargers right now, with Rashawn Slater out for the season and Joe Alt missing time with an ankle injury.

Fellow lineman Jamaree Salyer is the opposite on the report. He went from being limited to a DNP. The Bolts will need both Salyer and Becton available to win this game against the Dolphins. If they are both out, then Justin Herbert is going to be in real trouble.

Herbert will also want his TCU receivers, Quentin Johnston and Darius Davis, to be healthy. Johnston has been limited the last two days with a minor hamstring injury, and Davis has been out with a knee injury.

Johnston is having an incredible season with 26 catches, 377 yards, four touchdowns, and a 14.5 yards per catch average. He has been Herbert's top target this season alongside a great trio of Keenan Allen and Ladd McConkey. If this trio can stay healthy, then the offense is going to be one of the best in football. However, their rushing attack is seriously banged up. Both Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton are out. Hassan Haskins and Kamani Vidal will be the main backs on Sunday.