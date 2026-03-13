Although the Los Angeles Chargers have been fairly active from a volume standpoint, they have yet to make any headline-stealing signings in free agency. They possess the salary cap space to replace departing players like edge rusher Odafe Oweh and cornerback Benjamin St-Juste, but they are choosing to prioritize more affordable free agents while collecting compensatory draft picks for 2027. The latest Dalvin Tomlinson move perfectly aligns with this strategy.

LA has agreed to a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the veteran defensive tackle, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. He will earn $6 million fully guaranteed.

Tomlinson has been a steady player in this league for nearly a decade, registering 142 games across his time with the New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns and Arizona Cardinals. He regressed last season — uncharacteristically struggled on run defense — and was released by the Cards before the start of free agency. The Chargers do not think the man is done yet, however.

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Under new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, Tomlinson could be a key presence on the interior. He can also rush the quarterback at an acceptable rate, posting 20 sacks during his NFL career. The 32-year-old joins a team that has won 11 games in each of the least two campaigns after spending time on the embattled Browns and Cardinals.

The 6-foot-3, 335-pound Dalvin Tomlinson does not come with a bunch of accolades or undeniable star power, but he is durable and embodies the brand of physical football that head coach Jim Harbaugh loves. Fans will still want a bit more, however. What do the Chargers have in store next?