The Los Angeles Chargers made a key roster adjustment ahead of their Week 2 divisional matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football, reshaping their practice squad to address defensive depth concerns. The practice squad moves made by the Chargers come just days after their momentum-building Week 1 victory over the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Linebacker Kana’i Mauga was signed to the practice squad to bolster the defense following the loss of Denzel Perryman, who is sidelined for 4-6 weeks with a high-ankle sprain. Mauga, a former standout with the USC Trojans, brings AFC West familiarity and special teams value. His addition directly supports the Chargers vs. Raiders Week 2 matchup, which figures to be run-heavy on both sides.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the move on X (formerly known as Twitter), providing clarity on the team’s transactions ahead of Monday night's game.

“The #Chargers signed LB Kana’i Mauga to the practice squad and released RB Nyheim Hines from the practice squad.”

The signing of Mauga signing gives the Bolts a plug-and-play depth piece with positional versatility. The 25-year-old linebacker has appeared in 17 NFL games across two seasons and logged a sack during his 2024 campaign. He also performed well in the 2025 preseason with 8 tackles and a pass deflection.

In a corresponding move, the release of Nyheim Hines cleared one of the Chargers’ six veteran practice squad slots. Hines, who missed the previous two seasons due to an ACL injury, struggled to make a meaningful impact during the 2025 preseason. His departure reflects the team’s shift toward a more power-oriented backfield, led by rookie Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris.

With both the Chargers and Raiders entering Monday night's matchup at 1-0, this move reflects early-season roster agility under head coach Jim Harbaugh. Mauga could be elevated for game-day duty if linebacker depth remains thin, providing defensive support in what could be a tone-setting divisional clash — the first of two meetings between the rivals this season.