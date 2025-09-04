The Los Angeles Chargers hope to build on an 11-6 finish in Jim Harbaugh’s first season at the helm. Los Angeles secured a Wild Card berth and placed second in the highly competitive AFC West in Harbaugh’s debut. The Chargers will kick off the 2025 season against the Kansas City Chiefs in São Paulo, Brazil. And the team will have an important offensive weapon for the divisional showdown.

Quentin Johnston was hospitalized with a head injury after taking a big hit during a preseason game. Fortunately, the Chargers wideout reported that he’s “100%” healthy after sustaining a concussion, per The Athletic’s Daniel Popper.

Johnston needed to be carted off the field during a game against the Los Angeles Rams on August 16. Rams safety Tanner Ingle blindsided the receiver with a brutal hit that forced Johnston from the game.

Quentin Johnston cleared for Chargers’ season opener

The third-year wideout remained on the turf as the Chargers’ training staff attended to him. Johnston was eventually able to stand and get on a cart. He was taken to the locker room and then to the hospital for further evaluation.

Johnston was placed in the concussion protocol and sat out the remainder of the preseason. Ingle was fined $4,666 by the league for unnecessary roughness on the play.

Johnston took a big leap in his second NFL season. After a disappointing debut in 2023, the former first-round draft pick recorded 55 receptions for 711 yards and eight touchdowns last year.

The 23-year-old wideout led the Chargers in touchdowns and was second on the team in targets, receptions and yards. However, Johnston failed to overcome his reputation for drops. While he recorded career-highs across the board, his drop rate increased from 4.5 percent as a rookie to 7.7 percent in 2024.

The 2025 version of the Chargers’ offense will have a very different look. Najee Harris and first-round pick Omarion Hampton will take over at running back. And Los Angeles reunited with veteran receiver Keenan Allen. The team also signed tight end Tyler Conklin in free agency.

With additional mouths to feed on top of Ladd McConkey’s already sizable chunk of targets, Johnston’s role is unclear. But the Chargers will take all the offensive firepower they can get as the team attempts to unseat the Chiefs as division champs.