Tony Jefferson has been in the NFL for a long time (2013). The veteran safety has excelled with a handful of different teams, but his time with the Los Angeles Chargers has been special.

Jefferson came out of retirement to play for his childhood team. The Chargers' safety grew up in San Diego and has been on record saying he always wanted to play for the Bolts. The only difference is that the team is in Los Angeles now and not San Diego. Either way, in two years with the Bolts, Jefferson has revived his career.

Jefferson began his stellar career with the Arizona Cardinals and played four seasons alongside Patrick Peterson and the secondary. Then, he played three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. In 2021, he had a short stint with the San Francisco 49ers before heading back to Baltimore. In 2022, he ended his first stint in the NFL with the New York Giants. After one year off, the safety returned to the league to play for Jim Harbaugh.

2025 was a special year for the veteran. He ended the season with four interceptions and 57 tackles (37 solo), and seven pass deflections. He caught the game-winning INT against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jefferson realized that he still has a ton of juice left in the juicebox and has no plans of slowing down.

The safety posted on X with the Nick Saban, “I'm not going to, so quit askin', gif.”

“Ok… so ppl actually pissing me off asking me, “so what are you gonna do this year, you still gonna play?” like mf did you not watch the tape this season. There is 0 indication of me slowing down or nearing retirement (again) – at minimum I’m playing 2 more seasons. Bang.”

Jefferson is a free agent this offseason and could come back to play for the Chargers. He could also follow defensive coordinator Jesse Minter back to the Baltimore Ravens for a third stint with the organization. Teams will be interested.