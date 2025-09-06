The L.A. Chargers got the season started on the right foot Friday, by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1 of the NFL season. Los Angeles defeated Kansas City, 27-21. Following the game, the Chargers social media account was quite busy.

It was quite busy at trolling the Kansas City Chiefs.

The posts were quite humorous, and L.A. found endless ways to express their happiness at the win.

pic.twitter.com/Blo1mf4b3s — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 6, 2025 Expand Tweet

The team also took aim at the media pundits who picked Kansas City to win the game.

lol ok pic.twitter.com/LfBufovg7V — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) September 6, 2025

It was certainly a tough night for the Chiefs. Kansas City committed a whopping 10 penalties in the game, and was held to under 100 yards rushing.

Chargers hope to challenge this season in the AFC West

Los Angeles made a statement with the victory. The Chargers played smart football, finishing the contest without a turnover. L.A. also went 7-for-13 in third down efficiency. It was an impressive performance for the team in a game played in Brazil, thousands of miles from southern California.

Quarterback Justin Herbert also carved up the Chiefs pass defense. He threw three touchdowns for the Bolts, without an interception. He posted 318 passing yards against a Chiefs team that made last year's Super Bowl.

“He is hard to deal with,” Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said of Herbert, per ESPN. “He's a problem.”

The Chargers are hoping to wrestle the AFC West crown away from Kansas City. The Chiefs have owned that division in recent years, as the squad has made Super Bowl after Super Bowl appearance. Los Angeles certainly has to feel good about the team's chances this season, following the victory.

Kansas City must return to the drawing board. The team looked haggard on defense in the game. Kansas City certainly won't be able to return to the Super Bowl by allowing more than 300 yards of passing offense each game.

Time will tell what is in store this season for the AFC West, but it certainly looks like things will get competitive.