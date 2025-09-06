The Los Angeles Chargers are taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the season opener. While the Friday night matchup is taking place in Brazil, the NFL is also broadcasting the game on YouTube, featuring popular personality Mr. Beast. To make things more interesting, superfan Merrianne Do is on the broadcast alongside Mr. Beast.

Do, who is a Chargers superfan, first became popular when she was caught on camera during a game where she was antsy and cheering for her team to score a touchdown in the 2023-24 season. For anyone who needs a refresher, this is the viral clip that introduced the world to Merrianne Do.

Nobody was more excited about that eventual TD than this Chargers fan. #MNF https://t.co/TEvBT09vNm pic.twitter.com/AwSsGUAjWm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 17, 2023 Expand Tweet

Do appeared next to Mr. Beast and a Chiefs superfan on YouTube for a stunt that will take place on Friday night. Depending on which team wins the game, one of the two superfans will either receive Super Bowl tickets, while the other will be launched out of a giant cannon.

Merrianne Do is back, representing Chargers fans on a MrBeast stunt for the YouTube game. #NFL https://t.co/2p5mORHk8N pic.twitter.com/7EUs0HjXoh — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 6, 2025

The stunt is in typical Mr. Beast fashion, as he's known for putting individuals through crazy games and stunts on his YouTube channel. Based on how we've seen her cheer for the Chargers in a regular-season game, we can only imagine her reaction if Los Angeles wins the season opener and guarantees her Super Bowl tickets to the title game later this season.

L.A. is pegged to be one of the more competitive teams in the league right now, with Jim Harbaugh entering his second year with the club. Many believe the Chargers can maintain or improve upon their 11-6 record from the 2024-25 campaign that led the team to a playoff appearance. Especially with the roster adjustments the front office made in the offseason.