Davante Adams' time working with quarterback Aaron Rodgers appears to be coming to an end. The two former All-Pros played together for the first eight years of Adams' career, where he flourished, posting Hall of Fame-type numbers. He then spent two plus years with the Las Vegas Raiders. Yet, the Silver and Black struggled to win games.

That prompted a mid-season trade last year to the New York Jets. He was back with Rodgers, and once again he produced.

Despite the connection with Rodgers, the offense still struggled. The once-dominant Jets defense also faltered as the season fell to shambles. Following the season, the Jets announced that Rodgers would not be returning to New York. That experiment was an utter disaster and so Gang Green decided to blow it all up and let Adams walk in NFL free agency as well.

There were several suitors for Adams, but it was the Los Angeles Rams that ultimately landed him on a two-year, $46 million contract. $26 million of that is fully guaranteed.

So, was it a good signing for Los Angeles? Did they overpay or land a star wide receiver to help them win another championship?

Grading Davante Adams' $46 Million Contract with the Rams

Under most circumstances, giving a 32-year-old wide receiver $46 million, with $26 million guaranteed over two years would be considered a massive mistake.

But this is not most circumstances.

It is all but official that Cooper Kupp, once Matthew Stafford's favorite target, will be playing elsewhere in 2025. Kupp revealed publicly last month that the Rams were looking to trade him. Then, Los Angeles general manager Les Snead referring to Kupp playing in Los Angeles next season as “the least likely option.”

The divorce between the Super Bowl MVP and the Rams was much messier than many expected. Nevertheless, he will probably be gone.

Part of Los Angeles' reluctance to re-sign Kupp was the emergence of Puka Nacua.

Nacua burst onto the scene as a rookie two years ago, setting all sorts of NFL records for rookie wideouts. He took a step back last season, but that was primarily due to injury. Nacua missed six games tending to a knee injury.

But he was not alone.

Kupp also missed more than a month with injury. The biggest difference is age. Kupp is 31 and Nacua is 23.

But even when Kupp was on the field last season, he was an afterthought in the offense. That was particularly true down the stretch into the playoffs. During his final three regular season games, the former Offensive Player of the Year amassed a total of nine targets, four catches and 53 yards receiving. In the Rams' two playoff games, he had six catches on eight targets for 90 yards.

The writing appeared to be on the wall. He is sadly a shell of his former self.

Enter Davante Adams

So, how is Adams any different? After all, he is a year older than Kupp.

Well, there are two major differences why this is a rather large upgrade: Health and production.

Throughout Adams' career, he has never missed more than four games in a season. In fact, he has played at least 15 games (reminder until recently the NFL season had only 16 games) in all but three seasons. He is rarely ever hurt.

Kupp had missed 17 regular season games over the last three seasons alone.

Then there is the production. While Kupp had that monstrous 2021 season, helping the Rams win the Super Bowl, outside of that, he posted just one other season of at least 1,000 yards receiving.

Meanwhile, Adams has posted well over 1,000 yards every season since 2018, except 2019 when he had 997. That was the aforementioned season where he missed four games.

Most people probably do not realize, but he was highly productive again last year with the Jets.

Adams finished with 85 catches for 1,063 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Are those the wild, 1,500 yard seasons of old? No, they are not. But if you look a bit deeper, you can see why.

From 2020 through 2023, Adams averaged 113 catches for 1,396 yards. But he also was targeted 168 times per season. Last year, his target share dropped substantially, being paired with Garrett Wilson. You can say the same thing this year about being paired with Nacua.

Ok, so he will be the number two wide receiver on an elite offense. Going from Rodgers to Stafford might be a slight drop off, but I would argue it is not, especially at this point in Rodgers' career.

Davante Adams proved he can still win one-on-one matchups in man coverage. He also still has some wheels on him. The longest reception of his entire career, 71 yards, was last season. He ran past the Jacksonville Jaguars' entire secondary for the score. Granted, a lot of people did that, but I digress.

Snead and the Rams front office have been masterful in the NFL Draft. That has allowed them to have some cap flexibility and pay a premium for an elite No. 2. I say it is well worth the investment and is in part why the Rams are my pick to come out of the NFC next season.

Grade: A-