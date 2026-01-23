The NFC Championship is set between the Rams and the Seahawks. This is the third matchup between the two teams this season, with the previous two split, each team winning at home. This third matchup is happening in Seattle, with all eyes on it and the stakes: the winner goes to the Super Bowl. Both teams also know the stakes, and Rams edge rusher Jared Verse said as much when talking about practice this week.

When talking about the energy at practice with the media, Jared Verse said it has been on an entirely different level than it was. Verse said that everything has had much more thought put into it, and that every player is calling out mistakes when they see them, which has made it much more intense.

“It's the NFC championship,” stated Verse. “You have to really get after it, but no, I just did a little extra cardio. The energy's just different this week, and obviously, you always want to get after it. You want to win every game, but this is a big one.”

Verse has also proven to be a trash talker during his time in the NFL to this point, and he was asked whether he wanted to play the Seahawks in this game to go to the Super Bowl. However, he was more subdued.

Verse looked over at a Rams PR member, turned back to the microphone, and sarcastically leaned in to say one word: “Yes.”

After the room burst into laughter, Verse looked over at the PR staffer again and said, “I’m not supposed to give any bulletin board material.”

It is worth noting that Verse previously said he disliked the Seahawks the most before their Week 16 game. That game proved to be a come-from-behind win by the Seahawks and was the difference in the Rams not getting home-field advantage instead of Seattle.

The Rams' defense has been solid all season, and Verse has been a huge key to that. He has 58 total tackles, 35 solos, 7.5 sacks, and three forced fumbles. Verse and the rest of the Rams know the stakes of the game, and their practice habits have only reflected that.