Jared Verse soon will taste his first NFC Championship game with the Los Angeles Rams. But he also knows he got on the bad side of the Seattle Seahawks before.

Hence why the edge rusher is taking a far different approach ahead of the Sunday battle to decide the conference champ.

“I was told not to give bulletin board material,” Verse said via Adam Grosbard of the L.A. Daily News.

Verse vocally expressed his distaste for the Seahawks before their famed Thursday Night showdown that ultimately decided the NFC West.

“I don't like the Seahawks and they don't like us,” Verse began ahead of that contest with reporters.. “That's just simply how it is. You can see and watch the game back — we were getting in their face and they were getting in ours.”

He also added how the Seahawks are the team “I dislike the most.”

Jared Verse presented this golden opportunity ahead of Rams vs. Seahawks

For Verse, Sunday at Lumen Field is more than redemption from the late season defeat. It's also more than clinching a spot in Super Bowl 60 for him too.

He earns the chance to show why L.A. took him in. For title clinching opportunities like this one.

Verse became the first defender taken post Aaron Donald retirement. He even emerged as the first-ever day one draft pick for the era of Sean McVay and Les Snead as head coach and general manager, respectively.

Snead, McVay and the Rams' front office clearly saw the new leader of the defense in selecting Verse. Plus the man who would unlock the rest of the defensive potential following Donald.

The former Florida State and Albany star exploded out the gate in winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors last season. Now he's a victory away from heading to his first big game. Sunday is a prime opportunity to show why L.A. drafted him all along — even if it means avoiding bulletin board material.