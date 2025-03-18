The 2025 NFL Draft presents an interesting case for many, including Los Angeles Rams general manager Les Snead. The latter had quite the draft the year prior.

The Rams selected Jared Verse 19th overall, something that might've not happened in this year's draft. On the Pat McAfee Show, the Rams general manager detailed about the possibility of more position players being selected.

“Last year I think seven QBs went before pick 19,” Snead said. “It’s probably the reason why someone like Jared Verse got pushed to 19.

“It doesn’t seem like this year, there’s going to be 7 QBs that go before pick 19. So that is going to be the first time in a while, how many QBs actually go in the first round? How many go before pick 15?

“All of those things and what that does now is all of a sudden position players start getting picked earlier and earlier. So it’s going to be a fascinating draft of position players and not just QB-dominated.”

Les Snead points to the Rams choices in the NFL Draft

The weak QB draft class this year could mean more position players moving up the draft board. Besides Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward, the quarterbacks haven't been a lock.

Although guys like Quinn Ewers and Jaxson Dart and creeping up on draft boards, it's not enough to appeal to more teams. As a result, more position players will likely be taken off of the board.

Someone like Travis Hunter has even been predicted to go first overall in some drafts. While he is an anomaly, normally quarterbacks are at the top of draft boards.

The Rams just re-signed Matthew Stafford and could be in the market for their quarterback of the future. However, they probably won’t make the same mistake as the Falcons by signing a veteran and using their 1st round pick on a quarterback as well.

Either way, the team has a barrage of options to go with. They might not need to draft a receiver, thanks to the Rams signing Davante Adams to a $46 million contract.

Not to mention, the growth on the defensive front has been noticeable. Still, they can end up picking a lineman, but it might not be the one they want.

Thanks to the reduction of elite quarterbacks in the 2025 NFL Draft, plenty of teams will select position players before anything else. They will draft needs before wants, which can negatively impact the Rams and their draft strategy.