It's been a busy offseason for the Los Angeles Rams, who recently signed free agent wide receiver Davante Adams after it was revealed they would be looking to trade Cooper Kupp. Kupp has long been one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL but has dealt with some injury concerns over the last couple of seasons which has led to a slight dip in production.

Now, more light is being shed on why a potential Kupp trade may be more difficult to facilitate than initially thought, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“Once a player announces (that a team is trying to trade him), knowing that Cooper Kupp had $20 million coming, it was most likely that he was going to be released,” said Rapoport. “I know there were going to be some discussions with the Rams about a trade. The contract was a problem, not his play. Yes, he's a little older, maybe not quite what he was, but this was a guy who can still play. Teams really do believe that. This was just about his contract, so a trade is not expected to materialize.”

An interesting predicament for LA

Cooper Kupp was arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL three years ago when the Los Angeles Rams won the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, thanks in no small part to Kupp's heroics throughout that playoff run.

As Rapoport mentioned in his report, Kupp is not quite as explosive as he was during that season but still appears to have a lot left in the tank; however, his contract is apparently making him a less than attractive trade candidate.

Should the Rams elect to release Kupp, he is sure to have plenty of suitors on the open market, as several contending teams likely feel they are a piece or two short of truly competing for a Super Bowl championship, and Kupp could be the one to fill that void.

In any case, the Rams will likely look to get the Kupp situation resolved as quickly as possible so that they can turn their attention elsewhere this offseason.