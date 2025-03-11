Once Davante Adams officially signs with the Los Angeles Rams, the No. 17 will be there for him to claim. After Puka Nacua initially claimed he would not give it up, the team announced on social media he would be switching to No. 12 in 2025.

The team captioned its announcement with the phrase, “Some numbers choose you.” They added a clip of Nacua saying the No. 12 meant a lot to his family and was the reason why he wore it from his youth football days to his collegiate career at BYU.

Some numbers choose you. 1️⃣2️⃣ @AsapPuka pic.twitter.com/sguuBgOkNj — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) March 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The change announcement came one day after Nacua said on ‘The Pat McAfee Show' that he would not immediately relinquish the number to Adams. He has since seemingly changed his mind and reverted back to his original number. One of Nacua's older brothers, Kai Nacua, also wore No. 12 at BYU before he did.

While both players have donned No. 17 for their entire professional careers, Puka Nacua acknowledged Adams has been doing it much longer than he has. Adams has been No. 17 since his professional debut with the Green Bay Packers in 2014 when Nacua was still in middle school.

Rams' new Puka Nacia, Davante Adams receiver pairing

The number dispute may cause friendly banter off the field, but once training camp begins, Adams and Nacua will make up a dynamic duo that Rams fans cannot wait to see. After spending his first two seasons under the guidance of Cooper Kupp, Nacua is set to line up next to another all-time great in Adams.

Los Angeles' deal with Adams came weeks after the team managed to end the Matthew Stafford trade talk with a one-year contract re-structuring. In doing so, the Rams, who fell one game short of the NFC Championship Game in January, are prepared to begin the fall with a rejuvenated offense.

While still on the team, Kupp is expected to be either traded or waived in the coming days. The end of that era will be a sad day for the franchise, but the excitement for the Nacua-Adams pairing will mask any possible pain.