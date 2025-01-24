The Los Angeles Rams are bracing for the final days of Cooper Kupp. The franchise isn't guaranteed to keep their 2021 season Super Bowl Most Valuable Player. Even Sean McVay dropped a strong response on Kupp's Rams' future.

The head coach discussed his wideout's pending future with the media Thursday. McVay became transparent about the situation.

“I think how he feels is honest about the situation. I think he’s been very clear and upfront and I respect that,” McVay began.

McVay, though, dove into the impact Kupp delivered inside the Rams' facility — including impacting the head coach. McVay said “Cooper has change my life for the better” while discussing his field impact.

“What he’s done as a player is incredibly amazing in regard to the production, but also he’s been so important in terms of a lot of the things that we've been able to build with what he represents as a captain, the production,” McVay said. “These things are very real and you try to say, ‘It's business and it's personal.’ It all blends together because this is still a relationship.”

McVay again included how Kupp is “honest about the situation” and how “We’ll be able to figure out what’s the best way to navigate that moving forward.”

Does Rams HC Sean McVay believe Cooper Kupp can still impact?

Kupp is no longer the dominating WR he was in 2021. He led all three major receiving categories that season and ended the year a Super Bowl champion with 145 catches, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. Kupp became battered with injuries, then losing WR1 duties to Puka Nacua the last two seasons. He hasn't scaled 75 receptions since that epic '21 campaign, nor has surpassed 813 yards and six touchdowns.

Does this mean Kupp is officially washed up? He reiterated what Kupp told the media when he cleaned out his locker room during the week.

“Like he said to you guys, he has good football left,” McVay said. “He wants to play for a handful more years. He has good football. I thought he did a good job with the things that he could control. For that, I'm really proud of him.”

But again, there's no guarantee that Kupp is returning. He is owed $29.7 million in salary for 2025. However, $5 million is the only amount guaranteed. Kupp isn't getting any younger either. He'll turn 32 once June hits.

Los Angeles is now faced with getting younger on offense. The Rams and general manager Les Snead already got younger on defense by drafting names like Kobie Turner, Byron Young, plus rookies Braden Fiske and Jared Verse. Nacua and Pro Bowl running back Kyren Williams are leading the offense.

But Kupp looks like he won't be placing his cleats inside his Woodland Hills locker soon. His head coach himself got 100% real about Kupp's situation.