After all the drama and rumors linking him to the Las Vegas Raiders and the New York Giants, veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford will still continue his football career with the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford and the Rams have already agreed on the continuation of their partnership, which some think opens the door for the possibility of wide receiver Cooper Kupp staying as well.

Not so fast.

Even with the big news of Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles coming to terms, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated said that the agreement between the quarterback and the NFC West division franchise doesn't move the needle much when it comes to the odds of Kupp staying in Inglewood.

“For what it’s worth, I’m hearing Stafford’s return doesn’t change anything with Cooper Kupp, who may have gone with the quarterback to New York or Vegas had he been traded,” wrote Breer.

It can be recalled that Kupp shared a social media post in early February announcing the news of the Rams putting him on the trade block. Kupp, who won a Super Bowl in 2022 with Los Angeles and was named Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player, said that he wanted to stay a Ram, but it's up to LA whether they will continue to shop the 31-year-old wideout.

Kupp is set to earn considerable money in the remaining two years of his current contract. He signed a three-year contract extension with the Rams in 2022 worth $80.1 million and will pocket $12.5 million and $14.85 million in base salaries for the 2025 and 2026 NFL seasons, respectively. In addition, Kupp has a $12.5 combined roster bonus for those two campaigns.

When healthy, Kupp is a legitimate downfield threat, having led the league in 2021 in receiving yards (1,947), receiving touchdowns (16) and catches (145) through 17 games, becoming the first player in the NFL to win the receiving “Triple Crown” since Steve Smith 16 years earlier.

But injuries have greatly limited his action on the field since that memorable 2021 season. Kupp has appeared in 33 games in the last three campaigns. In what was likely his final season with the Rams in 2024, Kupp racked up 710 receiving yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions and 100 targets across 12 games.