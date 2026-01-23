The Los Angeles Rams will have their hands full with the Seahawks, and they will need their stars to shine. But they could get a boost from a 148-game starter, who could return from a long absence for the showdown in the NFC Championship Game.

The Rams opened the 21-day practice window for right tackle Rob Havenstein, according to NBC Sports.

“Havenstein has been out with ankle and knee issues since mid-November,” Myles Simmons wrote. “He has not played since the team’s Week 11 win over the Seahawks, with Warren McClendon taking over at the position and playing well to help L.A. reach the NFC Championship Game.”

Rams looking for every edge against Seahawks

An 11-year veteran, Havenstein had started double-digit games for the Rams for five straight seasons. The former second-round pick in 2015 dipped to seven starts this year because of the injury.

An extra protector for Matthew Stafford certainly wouldn’t hurt the Rams' cause. The Seahawks were unable to sack Stafford in their two regular-season matchups.

However, it seems unlikely that Havenstein could get back for this week’s game, having just returned to practice.

Article Continues Below

The Rams' offensive line is a solid unit, according to Pro Football Focus. They are ranked No. 4, even without Havenstein.

“At full strength, the Rams' offensive line is arguably the best unit in the league,” Zoltán Buday wrote. “The biggest development of the second half of the season was almost certainly finding Rob Havenstein's heir at right tackle. Warren McClendon Jr. has emerged as one of the best players at the position, highlighted by his 83.5 PFF overall grade, which ranked second among all right tackles.

“The Rams' offensive line gave up 154 pressures — including 15 sacks — on 624 snaps during the regular season. As a result, the unit logged an 86.5 PFF pass-blocking efficiency rating, which ranked sixth in the NFL.”

The current lineup has Alaric Jackson at left tackle and McClendon on the right side. Steve Avila and Kevin Dotson are the guards, while Coleman Shelton holds down the center position.

If the line gives Stafford plenty of time to operate, the Seahawks will likely have a hard time slowing down the Rams' offense.