Finally, the former Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald has secured a restraining order against a stalker, Janelle Anwar, who claims that they are married.

It was reported by The Athletic on Wednesday, April 16, 2025, that a Los Angeles court granted the future Hall of Famer's request for a temporary restraining order against the stalker.

The situation dates back to 2020. The Super Bowl 56 champion alleges that Anwar sent him “threatening” emails in 2020 before it escalated to him receiving packages and gifts. Anwar also stalked Donald.

In March 2025, Donald's filing says that Anwar sent messages to him via Google Chat. They threatened the life of his three-year-old son, Aaric.

According to Donald, he has never met Anwar. However, she believes they are married. In Donald's petition, Anwar filed for dissolution of marriage in March 2025, seeking support payments of $1,500 and a “settlement” of $6.5 million.

Donald alleges he was not served the petition. He was alerted of the situation by the NFL security office. Now, he has secured a temporary restraining order that protects him, his wife, their four kids, and his brother.

Anwar now has to stay “at least” a football field's length away from Donald and his family. She is also not allowed to contact him anymore, “harassing him,” or own firearms.

The next step is a hearing, which is slated for Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Hopefully, Donald and his family find comfort in the result.

Before getting the temporary restraining order against his stalker, Aaron Donald was a legendary pass rusher for the St. Louis/Los Angeles Rams. Donald was drafted by them with the 13th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft after playing college football at Pittsburgh.

He played for a decade with the team, becoming a Pro Bowler in every season. He also was named First-team All-Pro in eight seasons and NFL Defensive Player of the Year three times.

His reign of terror over the NFL started early. Donald won Defensive Rookie of the Year after his first season, and he continued to dominate for nine seasons after that.

Throughout his career, he logged 337 tackles and 111 sacks. He also forced 24 fumbles and swatted 21 passes. He helped guide the Rams to a Super Bowl victory in the 2021 postseason. The Rams won Super Bowl 56 over the Cincinnati Bengals, beating them 23-20. In the game, he recorded two sacks and four total tackles.

After a decade in the league, Donald announced his retirement on March 15, 2024. Donald still recorded eight sacks in 16 games in his final season.